Qereqeretabua calls for an equal playing field

Opposition Member of Parliament, Lenora Qereqeretabua is calling for an equal playing field for men and women in sports.

She highlighted the issue in her end of the week statement sighting Fijiana’s historic Olympic achievement saying that it’s an indication of the potential women have in male-dominated sports.

She says now is the time to put words into action for our women in sports.

“There must be a development pathway, there must be an adequate, equal and fair distribution of financial support by governing bodies for players, the teams, clubs and officials from government and from sponsors.”

She adds women in all sports deserve to be recognized for their athletic abilities and not their gender.

Qereqeretabua says in order for women to be consistent in international sporting events, they need to be given equal gym time, training kits, proper fields and provided regular competitions as it is done for the men.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Bala says the government has done and will continue to play its role in sports.

“Fiji first government provided $1.47m for the preparation and participation of our women’s team. Over the past years, the Ministry has been working closely with the Fiji National Sports Commission in addressing the need for gender balance in our community sports programs.”

Qereqeretabua says establishing an equal playing field for men and women does not only apply to athletes but should be reflected in the administrative side of sports as well.