
Sports

Purdon moves on from Victoria Cup

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 15, 2021 4:06 pm
[Source: racenet.com.au]

Young trainer Nathan Purdon has quickly picked himself after a disappointing Victoria Cup night to chase feature race glory at Ballarat on Saturday.

Purdon had high hopes last weekend for champion mare Amazing Dream in the Victoria Cup and American Dealer in the Victoria Derby, but both ran well below their best.

Amazing Dream tired for fourth after leading, while American Dealer was a lacklustre ninth.

Purdon says it was for character building but he has to look ahead.

[Source: racenet.com.au]

