PSG wins against Bordeaux

Paris St-Germain cruising to a 3-2 victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1 earlier this morning.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes, before Neymar doubled the hosts’ lead after the break.
Leandro Paredes added a third as PSG stretched their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.
In other results, Reims defeat Angers 1-0, Lorient won against Clermont 2-0, Stasbourg defeated Monaco 1-0
[Source: BBC]
