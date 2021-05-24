PSG wins against Bordeaux

Paris St-Germain cruising to a 3-2 victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1 earlier this morning.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes, before Neymar doubled the hosts’ lead after the break.

Leandro Paredes added a third as PSG stretched their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

In other results, Reims defeat Angers 1-0, Lorient won against Clermont 2-0, Stasbourg defeated Monaco 1-0

[Source: BBC]