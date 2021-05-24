Protocol breakers won’t be considered for funding

Any sport found breaching the framework for the resumption of sporting and recreational activities will face serious consequences.

This is the stand of the Fiji National Sports Commission as they plan on the return of sports in the country.

The safe sports framework which was launched last week, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Fiji Sports Council, and the Sports Commission.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says sports can either have their event cancelled or lose their funding from the Commission altogether.

“If we find that somebody has totally breaching it, we will certainly won’t be considering them for any funding. So they will lose the right to funding, further if event holders are doing what they did last time and allowing 50 percent capacity, with the Ministry of Health, we had cancelled and stopped.”

He is reminding NSO’s that these rules are set in place to ensure that all sanctioned events are safe and COVID free.