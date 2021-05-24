Promising future for Women’s squash

Squash Fiji is optimistic the future is bright for women’s participation in the sport.

This year saw an increase in the number of women taking up the sport but like other things, it came to an abrupt with COVID-19 putting a stop to sports once again.

However, interim president Michael Irava says the increase in numbers is a positive indication of what the near future holds.

“If we have a squash open, we usually have on average, we’ll probably get maybe 15 t0 20 sometimes maybe 25 if we are lucky to get women to join. But we had the women’s only open, we had a record number of 52 entry with the most senior player coming in at the age of 54. ”

Irava says they will go big on women’s competitions when things return to normal.