Prominent player under investigation for fake card

September 23, 2021 4:42 am

A national squad member is believed to be one of the two under investigation for producing fake vaccination cards to the Fiji Football Association.

This comes as the association yesterday revealed that it was investigating the possibility of vaccination fraud, and issued a stern warning to all players and officials to adhere.

This latest development follows strict conditions laid out by the Fiji Football Association that all players and officials need to be jabbed before any involvement in footballing activities is allowed.

Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey, says under the COVID Act there’s now a $10,000 fine if anyone breaches the return to play protocols or even a five years jail term.

 

 

 

