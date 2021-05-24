Prominent netball figure passes on

The Fiji Netball Association is mourning the loss of one of its administrators.

Fiji Netball Umpires Coordinator Moape Ravudole, most commonly known as Moape Vu has passed away.

FNA posted a tribute to Vu on its Facebook page acknowledging the contribution he made to the Netball fraternity in the country.

Moape was a co-opted member of the Netball Fiji Executive team and was spearheading the online up-skilling of umpires though the introduction to umpiring module.

Fiji Netball says he gave a lot to the sport and will be remembered for his influential role in growing the Umpire Body of Netball in Fiji as well as his love and commitment to the development of grassroots, primary and district clubs and teams for over 30 years.

With his passion for netball, he was well respected and loved by those that crossed paths with him during his involvement with Netball in all areas of the sport as a committed umpire, player, coach and administrator and he will be missed very much by everyone that knew him.