Pressure is on for local swimmers

With the 2021 Olympic Games just around the corner, the pressure is on our local swimmers vying to book a ticket to Tokyo next year.

Eight swimmers from Fiji will compete in the upcoming Olympic qualifiers next month and try to meet the qualification time set by the international governing body, FINA.

Federation President Ben Rova says the swimmers will have to up the ante in terms of preparation.

“We are hoping that he will maintain that momentum leading up into December. But the others have been preforming well like I said we won’t know until December because all of them are doing different training programs at the moment. So we are hoping that until December it will click right for all this swimmers.”

Swimming prodigies like Taichi Vakasama, Cheyanne Rova, Netani Ross and Moana Wind are the likely candidates that will be competing in December.