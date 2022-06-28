President thanks Team Fiji

[Source: FASANOC]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has thanked Team Fiji after their outing at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Our athletes and officials returned to the State House after returning from the Games and Ratu Wiliame says they’re the first to do so after an official assignment.

Ratu Wiliame says what Team Fiji has done will give his Office and the Government the confidence in their contribution and for them to return to the State House is so humbling.

The President says Team Fiji has set a precedence that he hopes will be followed by others who come to State House to present their I-tatau.

Fiji finished in seventh place at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan with a total of 43 medals.

The team bagged nine gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze medals when the Games came to an end last Saturday.