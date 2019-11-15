Home

Early preparation paves the way for Lautoka team

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 5:10 am

Good preparation is vital for player’s performance and delivery on the field according to Lautoka football coach Anand Sami.

The side continues its thrilling performance thrashing Nadi 6-nil at Churchill Park yesterday.

Sami says early preparation will pave the way for good performances and favorable results.

“With that rhythm and tempo the players will start doing it. The more practice they do it becomes a second nature to their mind and bodies so that’s the type of training I put in.”

After successive victories the side maintains their lead at the top of the VPL points table with six points from two matches.

Lautoka is the only team to score 12 goals in two matches in this Vodafone Premier League season.

The Blues maintain their lead at the VPL points table with six points.

