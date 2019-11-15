Home

Preparation funding given to Olympic Sports

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 13, 2020 5:37 pm
All Olympic sports have received their preparation funding to help them through the qualification process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

These include Fiji Swimming, Athletics Fiji and the Fiji National 7s Men’s and Women’s teams.

Fiji National Sports Commission chair Peter Mazey says currently all sports have received their funding requests for this fiscal year, which is August 1.

He adds they have been advised through FASANOC to submit any additional requests they may have.

This will be part of the Commissions submission to the Ministry of Economy for the next round of funding.

