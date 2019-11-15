Premier League clubs facing £340m TV refund even if season resumes

Premier League clubs have been told they could have to repay an estimated £340m {FJ$825m} to domestic and international broadcasters – even if the season resumes behind closed doors.

BBC Sport has learned the clubs were warned on Monday that figure could rise if the season is curtailed or if relegation is scrapped.

Club officials met on Monday to continue talks on ‘Project Restart’.

Items including playing matches at neutral venues were also discussed.

The refund has been requested as matches are not taking place as expected – both because they will be played without fans and at different times to originally scheduled.