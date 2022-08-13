Pre-Coke games competition boosts athletes

Athletics Fiji had a boost in its 2022 National Relay Championship today at the HFC Bank Stadium.

With the Coca Cola Games less than a week away, more athletes were part of the competition to improve their times in the build up to the games.

Two maritime schools, Ratu Finau Secondary School and Vunisea High School were also part of today’s meet.

Association development manager Antonio Raboiliku says it is good to see more athletes turn up for the games today.

He says having the relay championship is something different as other field events have been added too due to high number of requests.

The Coke Games starts next Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can start purchasing grandstand tickets at the Athletics Fiji head office along McGregor Road for $45 for the three days.

Spectators and supporters can purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.

Embankment and ground tickets will be sold at the gates.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports channel.