Prasad the lone female to represent Fiji in women’s recurve division

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 6, 2020 11:52 am
Young archer Chaandvi Prasad

Young archer Chaandvi Prasad is the lone female that will represent Fiji in the women’s recurve division at the Oceania Archery Championship next month.

The women’s recurve division features a quota spot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Archery Fiji President George Fong says this will be 22-year-old Prasad’s first international appearance.

“It will be a very good opportunity for her to see and experience the pressure and event at this level.”

Prasad, Richard Elder, Goerge Fong and Nathan Kirk will vie for the quota spots to the Olympics in the recurve men’s and women’s division.

A total of 100 archers are expected to compete in the Oceania Archery Championship which is scheduled to commence from the 6th to the 9th of next month at Albert Park in Suva.

