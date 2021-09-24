Prasad siblings rise in Chess

Fiji Chess has seen a significant rise in participation of younger players in its recent tournaments.

16-year-old Rudr Prasad and 14-year-old Tanvi Prasad, two siblings who are part of the Fiji chess team have been taking the leading role in encouraging other younger players to join the sport.

The pair were introduced into the sport by their father who is also a chess player.

They admit competing in major competitions at a young age against older players has never been an easy challenge.

Tanvi Prasad says she is thankful for the help of other experienced players who have helped her through the years.

“I was not really good at it when I joined the tournament, I used to lose a lot and after a while when I kept training and practicing I got better at it and well playing in international tournaments is quiet tough because the international people have coaches and they practice where more than I do”

Rudr Prasad says balancing studies with competing against a series of matches has been easier for the duo as they compete online from home.

“It is quiet convenient especially in light of the current situation with social distancing and all so it becomes easier to play chess online than over the board”

The Prasad siblings are gearing up for season three of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League later this month.