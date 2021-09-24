Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Baby among COVID deaths|ADB anticipates poverty rate increase|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|
Full Coverage

Sports

Prasad siblings rise in Chess

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 6:55 am
16-year-old Rudr Prasad [left] and 14-year-old Tanvi Prasad [right]

Fiji Chess has seen a significant rise in participation of younger players in its recent tournaments.

16-year-old Rudr Prasad and 14-year-old Tanvi Prasad, two siblings who are part of the Fiji chess team have been taking the leading role in encouraging other younger players to join the sport.

The pair were introduced into the sport by their father who is also a chess player.

Article continues after advertisement

They admit competing in major competitions at a young age against older players has never been an easy challenge.

Tanvi Prasad says she is thankful for the help of other experienced players who have helped her through the years.

“I was not really good at it when I joined the tournament, I used to lose a lot and after a while when I kept training and practicing I got better at it and well playing in international tournaments is quiet tough because the international people have coaches and they practice where more than I do”

Rudr Prasad says balancing studies with competing against a series of matches has been easier for the duo as they compete online from home.

“It is quiet convenient especially in light of the current situation with social distancing and all so it becomes easier to play chess online than over the board”

The Prasad siblings are gearing up for season three of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League later this month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.