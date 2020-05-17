Prasad finishes 5th in Junior Online Chess League

Fiji Chess prodigy Rudr Prasad continued his consistent form after finishing 5th in the in the Junior Online Chess League (JOOC) between Australia, New Zealand and Fiji last weekend.

The 14-year-old scored 5/7, winning against top international opponents like Nrusingha Rath (NZ Sharp), Jeeva Praveen (AU Sharp) and Benjamin Leong (AU Sharp).

Prasad finished 5th in a pool of 55 players.

NZ Sharp won the event with 21 points, ahead of AU Sharp which was on 20 points.

Fiji Wise had a respectful outing in its debut, scoring 17.5 points to surpass NZ Wise and AU Wise.

Fiji fielded 4 Under-18 reps and 4 senior reps in last weekend’s event.

Now the event is expected to be hosted once every 2 weeks during lock down.

Fiji Chess President Hilda Vukikomoala says that the senior players gave a very balanced performance in their first official online championship.

“Since we can play from home, there is flexibility on how we can rotate our players in upcoming weeks to give exposure to others as well. For the first time, there are no travel costs involved for representing Fiji.”

The next event is scheduled for Sunday 17 May, 2020