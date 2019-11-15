Prasad and Pillay out to defend title

Masters Pair defending champions Rajnesh Prasad and Kushal Pillay are confident of scooping the title once again this year.

Prasad and Pillay are among the 30 top bowlers in the country vying for the Masters Pair title at the Suva Bowling club.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Prasad says this year’s tournament is tougher than they expected.

“The main thing is the weather, the weather is not good here in Suva. Also, all the bowlers are getting good, and it’s really challenging.”

The Masters Pair Championship started yesterday with the final to be played this afternoon.