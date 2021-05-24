Potential debut for Hetet, Ratu returns

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Haereiti Hetet will be making his debut off the bench as the Drua prepare to face Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.

Head Coach Mick Byrne announced his line-up for round 6 of Super Rugby Pacific.

Starting 15 fullback, Kitione Ratu also makes his return after injuring his knee in Drua’s debut match in Super Rugby Pacific.

Jone Koroiduadua starts at loosehead prop with Kaliopasi Uluilakepa switching to tighthead prop for this match, while Zuriel Togiatama makes his first appearance in the starting at hooker.

Last week’s second row combination of Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta has been retained, as has the backrow featuring Josefa Tamani at blindside flanker, Vilive Miramira stands at openside flanker and captain Nemani Nagusa is at number 8 loose forward.

Frank Lomani starts again at scrumhalf, partnering with Teti Tela at who is at flyhalf and on 35 points for this season.

The starting centres combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota continues for a sixth consecutive time. Vinaya Habosi and Selestino Ravutaumada start on the left and right wings respectively.

The replacements see a return for hooker Tevita Ikanivere. Samuela Tawake completes the reserve front row this week. Isoa Nasilasila also makes a return to the matchday 23 this week. Kitione Salawa and Peni Matawalu retain their positions among the replacements, with Caleb Muntz making a return to the squad alongside Jona Mataiciwa.

Byrne says the match against the Rebels will be a big challenge for them who have four returning Wallabies.

The Fijian Drua takes on Melbourne Rebels at 8.45 pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Round 6 vs Melbourne Rebels

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Matchday 23

1. Jone Koroiduadua

2. Zuriel Togiatama

3. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa

4. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

6. Joseva Tamani

7. Vilive Miramira

8. Nemani Nagusa (c)

9. Frank Lomani

10. Teti Tela

11. Vinaya Habosi

12. Kalaveti Ravouvou

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

15. Kitione Ratu

16. Tevita Ikanivere

17. Haereiti Hetet*

18. Samuela Tawake

19. Isoa Nasilasila

20. Kitione Salawa

21. Peni Matawalu

22. Caleb Muntz

23. Jona Mataiciwa