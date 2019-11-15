Postponing Olympics is an option but not cancellation: Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has today confirmed that postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games may become an option if holding the event in “complete form” became impossible.

Abe also told parliament today that cancelling the Games was not an option.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee is to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

This morning the IOC announced their intention, although it made clear that an outright cancellation of the event was “not on the agenda.”

The development follows mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials over the IOC’s stance on the coronavirus pandemic.

Consultation with Japanese public authorities, global sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors will deal with “scenario planning” which includes “the scenario of postponement”.

The change in strategy followed a conference call with IOC president Thomas Bach and executive board members.

Bach has previously said that organizers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24 – despite athlete training, qualifying events and games preparations being disrupted more and more by the virus outbreak.