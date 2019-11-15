Postponing games comes with great challenges says Bach

The challenges of postponing the Olympic Games were huge.

When asked about the complexities of rearranging the Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said it was a huge challenge and it was unprecedented.

Bach says they didn’t have a blueprint and no experts to refer to and now they have to work with the international federations.

The IOC President adds they have to take the qualification into consideration and what it means for the athletes.

“We have to co-operate with all the broadcasters all over the world to have as many people as possible. Following these postponed Olympic Games, we have to find agreement with our sponsors and they, in turn, have to adjust their programs. So it is really a huge, huge challenge.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held from the July 23rd to August 8th next year.