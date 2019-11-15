Postponement of championship an advantage for bowlers

The postponement of the World Outside Bowling Championship comes as an advantage for Team Fiji bowlers.

The championship was scheduled to be played from the 23rd of next month to June 7th but has been deferred to May next year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means team Fiji bowlers has the whole year to prepare for the championship.

Bowling Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says this gives the bowlers an upper hand to tighten up on fitness and core skills.

“We have another full 12 months to get ready for the games next year so in that respect it’s probably good for Fiji.”

Team Fiji Bowling Manageress Usa Kalim echoed similar sentiments.

“It allows more time for them to get back to par at the level whereby they’ll go out there and compete.”

The World Outside Bowling championship will be held from the 25th of May to June 6th next year in Queensland, Australia