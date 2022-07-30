Positive start for swimmers

Fiji’s swimmer Epeli Rabua came first in the Mens 50 metres Butterfly heat with a season best time of 26.01 seconds.

Temafa Yaliwai finished second in heat 2 with a time of 26.04, also his personal best time.

Hansel McCaig finished fourth in heat 6 with a personal best time of 25.14 seconds.

Rosemarie Rova finished 7th in the Womens 100m butterfly heats with a time of 1 minute and 08.95 seconds.

Taichi Vakasama finished fourth in the 200m men’s breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes and 19.24 seconds.

Youngster of the team, Kelera Mudunasoko debuted in the 50 meters breaststroke in a time of 34.14 seconds.