Positive start for Fiji in LA

Fiji 7s started off strong this morning with a 28-12 win over Wales at the Los Angeles 7s this morning.

The side took an easy 14-7 lead after nailing two tries to one.

The two converted tries were from Viwa Naduvalo and lanky 7s star Joseva Talacolo.

Turning on the jets 🚀! Viwa Naduvalo is unstoppable at full speed 🤩#LA7s | #HSBC7s | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/QX7vKd153Y — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 27, 2022

Waisea Nacuqu dotted the third try for Fiji in the second half.

The two tries from Wales came from Morgan Williams and Luke Treharney.

Fiji’s next game is at 9.31am against France.