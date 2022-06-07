Positive start for Black Ferns

[Source: World Rugby]

A new-look Black Ferns came from behind to defeat Australia 23-10 in the Pacific Four Series last night.

The New Zealand side, featuring seven new caps, scored four unanswered tries from the 32nd minute to overhaul the Wallaroos, who they will meet again in their opening match of the World Cup at Eden Park on October 8th.

Australia dominated the opening half and took a 10-0 lead on the back of a 12th minute try from prop Liz Patu and a Lori Cramer penalty.

The weather was not on either side but Black Ferns made the most of it when they got into the Australia half and winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored in the corner.

Flanker Alana Bremner crashed over from close range after 50 minutes to level up the scores at 10-10 and four minutes later number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker came off the back of an attacking scrum and barged past four tacklers to touch down.

Canada earlier beat the United States 36-5 in the opening match of the series.

[Source: RNZ]