Positive 2023 outlook for Fiji Chess

Fiji Chess Arbiter William Robert is confident their numbers will grow from next year.

The federation had their first on the board competition after one year in the National Chess Championship two weeks ago.

COVID had forced the sport to improvise and turn to online competition but with everything going back to normal Robert says things have been pretty slow.

“We experienced a slow start after COVID but players are coming to play and that’s really an encouraging sign for us to continue to upskill the work that we are doing.”



Robert says it will be good to tap into schools and encourage kids to take up the sport.

Introducing chess to schools is also part of their federation’s plans for the 2023 season.