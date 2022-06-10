Portugal maintains good run

Portugal defeated Czech Republic 2-0 to maintain a good start to the Nations League.

The 2019 champions led in Lisbon when Bernardo Silva picked out Manchester City team-mate João Cancelo, who rifled home from a tight angle.

Silva then played a good through ball to Goncalo Guedes, who found the bottom corner for Portugal’s second goal.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to add to the two goals he scored in their 4-0 win over Switzerland last time out.

Portugal – who have only lost one game in the tournament’s history – lead Group A2 on seven points, two points above Spain, who beat Switzerland 1-0.