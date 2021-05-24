Portugal loses chance at retaining Euro 2020 title

Portugal’s hopes of retaining their Euro 2020 title has been shattered after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss against Belgium.

Belgium held the former champions 1-0 at half time showcasing a strong defense from their side not giving a chance to Portugal.

It was Thorgan Hazard who made the lone goal of the match dipping a shot into the far side of the net past Rui Patricio in the 42nd minute.

Belgium will now face off with Italy to try and fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.

[Source: BBC]