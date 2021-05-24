Portugal crowned champion of Futsal World Cup

Portugal has been crowned champion after defeating Argentina 2-1 to win the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The winners had a strong start with a goal from Pany Varela in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Portugal also opened the try in the second half also made by Varela.

Argentina’s Angel Claudino kicked into the net to push his side forward but that was the only goal made by the side as the game ended in Portugal’s favour.

Brazil won third place as they defeated Kazakhstan 4-2 in the play-off.