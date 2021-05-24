Home

Football

Portugal and France qualify to round of 16 after a draw

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 9:37 am

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record as his side drew 2-2 with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema converted controversial penalties to leave the two sides locked at 1-1 at half time.

Benzema scored a second immediately after the restart following a stunning pass from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba but Ronaldo drew Portugal level when he won and converted a second penalty 13 minutes later.

Portugal is looking set to face England in the next round before Germany’s dramatic late equaliser bumped them from fourth to second and eliminated Hungary.

Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals, both from the penalty spot, to equal Ali Daei’s record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.

[Source: BBC]

