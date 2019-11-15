Poor decision making cost Naitasiri the game says coach

Poor decision making was one contributing factor to Naitasiri’s loss to Nadi in their Skipper Cup clash at Prince Charles Park yesterday.

Nadi edged Naitasiri by 14 points to 11.

Highlanders Head Coach Dr. Ilaitia Tuisese says the players did not communicate well in the field.

Dr. Tuisese did not mince his words, saying the players were poor in executing their game plan.

“We came with a game plan, we were a bit poor in our execution and our decision making really cost us badly so we’ll just have to move forward from here.”

This is Naitasiri’s third loss so far in the competition after going down to Suva 6-15 in round five and 15-17 to Namosi in round three.

Naitasiri will host Namosi in round 10 next week at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.Skipper Outro