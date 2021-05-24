Police welcomes Olympians to work

The Fiji Police Force today welcomed their officers and gold medalists Police Constable Kalioni Nasoko and Waisea Nacuqu at Police Headquarters.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the duo have made them proud knowing the Fiji Police Force was represented at the Olympics.

He adds the team’s efforts brought joy during a difficult period in our nation’s history as we battle COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement



Police Constable Kalioni Nasoko and Waisea Nacuqu [Source: Fiji Police]

Nacuqu says being able to pursue his dream job while playing rugby is an honor.

He is urging young people to realize that everyone has a God given talent and success is achievable through hard work.

For Kalioni Nasoko, his determination and faith in God has been key to his success.