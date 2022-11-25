Police rugby still hurting from last year’s loss

Preparations for this year’s FMF Sukuna Bowl was a challenge for the Subrails Army rugby team.

The Fiji Police Force has been kept busy with the December 14th General Election operations but Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says this will not be an excuse.

“No excuses, the men have been training despite all the operational demand of the police force at the moment and it’s important that we go out there and come away with the victory that we desire.”

Qiliho says they are still hurting from last year’s loss with a last minute successful penalty by Army’s Jone Manu.

Police will battle Army today for the new look Sukuna Bowl at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the live action on FBC Sports and overseas viewers on FBC Pop for $10USD.