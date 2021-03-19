Police report lodged against Nasinu U19 player

A Nasinu Under-19 player is under investigation for allegedly verbally abusing a woman yesterday.

The incident happened after Nasinu’s match with Northland Tailevu at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The matter was reported by the victim at the Nabua Police Station.

Police confirms that a report has been lodged.

It is alleged that the victim who is the mother of one of the Northland players was verbally abused and physically confronted.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they don’t condone any form of violence which is why they’ll conduct their own investigation.

Yusuf says they’ll get to the bottom of the matter and those involved will pay the price of their actions.

He adds from information they’ve gathered so far, the Nasinu players were not supervised.

Yusuf says they’ll meet the Nasinu and Northland Tailevu management plus the players at 4pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Yusuf says there’ll be no Digicel Premier League games this weekend.

He adds this is to allow the religious organizations to host their Easter competitions.

The DPL will resume next week.