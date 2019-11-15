Home

Police 'fear Liverpool fans could rush to streets to celebrate title win'

EPL
April 29, 2020 5:37 pm

Fears that Liverpool fans will break social distancing rules by celebrating the end of the club’s 30-year wait for the league title have prompted consultations with police.

There is a fear that Liverpool supporters will rush to the streets on the day when their first league title since 1990 is confirmed despite the global health crisis.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were just two wins from glory before the season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Informal discussions have been held with police to try and prevent fans from congregating outside Anfield on the day they are crowned champions, according to the Liverpool Echo.

