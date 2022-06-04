Police break four-year drought

Police Blue have made a strong comeback to come out in a 27-17 win to defeat Navy in the Escott Shield final at Albert Park in Suva.

The side last secured the Escott Shield in 2018 and this year made it its business to stamp its mark.

Police ran in three converted tries in the first half withholding a strong Navy defense.

Navy ran in a try in the first half and was awarded a penalty try after a foul from Police.

The try was successfully converted, leaving Navy trailing 10-21 at half-time.

Both teams came out firing in the second half as the first few minutes were fiddled with errors.

Navy were struck lucky after it was awarded a penalty try but Navy could not withstand the pressure from Police were awarded two penalty kicks both successfully done by Sebastian Rabuku.

Navy’s efforts proved futile in the dying minutes of the game as Police maintained its strong defense till the final whistle.