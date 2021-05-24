Police Blue remains on top

Although Police Blue lost out in the final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg two yesterday, the side still leads in the points standings.

The powerhouse side gathered 38 points after two rounds of the Super Series.

Trailing closely is leg one winners Wardens with 35 points and Army with 34 points.

Leg two winners Raiwasa Taveuni has 32 points while Tabadamu is in fifth place with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Raiwasa Taveuni side put on a classy performance to beat Police 17-5 yesterday.

Raiwasa Taveuni side is pooled with Wardens, Nawaka and Devo Babas in the next leg.

In Pool B is powerhouse Police Blue, Dominion Brothers, Stallions and Barbarians.

Army is in Pool C alongside Wadigi Salvo, Uluinakau and Fire.

Tabadamu will is grouped with Ratu Filise, Police White and Eastern Saints.

The third leg of the Super 7s Series will be held from the 10th to 12th of March at Churchill Park in Lautoka.