Police await victim’s statement on assault

Former Fijian Drua winger, Vinaya Habosi. [File Photo]

Police are yet to lay any charges on former Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi who is alleged to have assaulted his partner two weeks ago.

According to Police, they are still awaiting a statement from the victim before further action can be taken.

The Drua sacked Habosi last week with immediate effect due to a high-level breach of the club’s Code of Conduct.

According to a club statement, the decision was made after careful consideration.