Sports

Police await victim’s statement on assault

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 13, 2023 12:55 pm

Former Fijian Drua winger, Vinaya Habosi. [File Photo]

Police are yet to lay any charges on former Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi who is alleged to have assaulted his partner two weeks ago.

According to Police, they are still awaiting a statement from the victim before further action can be taken.

The Drua sacked Habosi last week with immediate effect due to a high-level breach of the club’s Code of Conduct.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a club statement, the decision was made after careful consideration.

 

 

 

Rabuka outlines policy changes in the civil service

New SG comes with great experience: AG

Man released on $10,000 cash bail

Fijians duped into taking caregiving short courses

Fiji is home to all: PM

Quality and dedication are crucial in a business: Nath

New FijiFirst MPs take oath

New health priorities with new government

PM farewells Israel's Ambassador

The review of key priority areas for scholarships continues

Female officers undergoing final selection for FDDU

Jodie Comer and Lucie Jones among winners

Police await victim’s statement on assault

Khan’s story continues

Russians slowly take ground around Bakhmut

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark break-up rumours after cryptic Instagram post

Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power

Amid cholera outbreak, health fears grow in quake-hit Syria

Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000

Shock as Ellie Goulding asked about her breasts by co-host on live TV

Latest flying objects shot down were likely balloons

Fundraisers for Syria, Turkey earthquake try to deliver aid

The real winners and losers

Toganivalu chooses different path

First CVC title for Suva FC

Korea to work closely with Fiji

Independent team to review GCC processes

England secure first win of Borthwick era

Cowboys rally late to draw with Dolphins

Walsh Shines As Broncos Draw With Titans

WAF infrastructure needs maintenance

High priority to be placed on medical staff

RFHAF notes an increase in teenage pregnancies

Palestinian man, 27, shot and killed by Israeli settler in the West Bank

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is sure to score with Rihanna

‘Just to survive’: Wagner fighters recount the horrors of battle in eastern Ukraine

New Zealand's Auckland braces for ex-cyclone Gabrielle impact

WAF clarifies water issues at night

FNPF disbursed $467 million under unemployment assistance

Labasa wins first ever women's CVC title

Regional human right defenders defends Roshika Deo

Russian Minister brands international summit on Russia as unacceptable

Canada women's team to resume training amid threat of legal action

For fans Super Bowl no longer a game, it's an 'experience'

Foot crossing project eases burden

Survivors still being pulled from rubble in Turkey

Death toll in Turkey rises to 24,617

U.S. fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada

Nestle to pay ex manager $2.2 million over bullying case

German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security

No tents, no aid, nothing: Why Syrians feel forgotten

Netball Fiji Academy concludes camp

1553 active cases of HIV/AIDS in the country

Australia thrashes New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl

Farmer arrested following drug raid

Expect changes to FBC logo and slogan: Amrit

Harry Styles dedicates Artist of the Year win to female acts

Manchester City's achievements cannot be taken away says Guardiola

Petra Martic upsets top seed in Linz

Investing in workforce is vital: Ravu

India pummel Australia in three days after Ashwin magic

Wishbone opens on Brown Street

FRCS launches Employee Recognition Programme

Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots

Suspension and snogging with Sam Smith

Violence disrupt quake rescue as death toll tops 28,000

Real Madrid win Club World Cup

Producer of the year goes to David Guetta

After massive Turkey quakes, Istanbul residents fear the next one

Colombian airline Viva Air weighs local restructuring process

Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs

Top South African rapper killed with friend

Turkey and Syria rescuers persist as death toll passes 25,000

Eurovision's 2023 Super Saturday has fans gripped

$385k sponsorship for Fiji FA leagues

France protests look to test government's resolve on pension reforms

Krishna saves the day for Bengaluru

Brentford hold table leaders to a draw

FBC records $400,000 in sales

Scotland earns bonus points

Ireland ends France’s winning streak

Plans outlined to improve health infrastructures

New Zealand supports IPPF

Super Bowl showdown to provide betting bonanza

Djokovic seeks special permission to enter U.S., brother says

Junior Bula Boys confirmed for international friendly

FBC Acting CEO gets 40% pay cut

PM encourages students to persevere

Israel reaffirms its commitment to Fiji

Last lap for Karisitiana

Kilikali families assisted by Agriculture Ministry

Decent outing for Fiji Chess in Australia

Volunteers thankful for experienced gained

Fay at the double as Māori women reclaim All Stars title

Giroud strike ends Milan's winless run

Bau visit strengthens ties: President

Florida governor gains control over Disney district board

Turkey-Syria earthquake: 15 homes, just three survivors

Man wanted for alleged grab and run case

Silktails present PM with jersey

Health Ministry outlines plans to retain medical staff

Minister visits Nausori International Airport

National Futsal League kicks off in Suva

Turkey earthquake failures leave Erdogan looking vulnerable

Sri Lanka shock hosts South Africa in World Cup opener

Chewbacca script auction halted after family plea

Sexual and reproductive health matters, says Health Minister

$7.1m Tavulevu Bridge opens

Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema

Woods commits to next week's Genesis Invitational, says 'I'm ready'

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 bpd in March

Drag Race UK star 'took life'after fame struggle

Elba says he no longer describes himself as a ‘Black actor’ as it put him in a ‘box’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'will change our world'

The children whose names have been erased

Ford to announce $3.5 bln battery plant in Michigan, sources say

US pledges $85m for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

Brit Awards 2023 host Mo Gilligan gears up for show

Turkey earthquake fault lines mapped from space

Flying Fijians Assistant Coach resigns

Chaudhry questions Nasese project

PM unveils rebrand for broadcaster

Radradra signs for Lyon

Sharks edge Knights in pre-season clash

FBC gets Patel as acting CEO

Todd Murphy takes five wickets, Rohit Sharma makes century

$1.05m grant for Nadave development

PM opens new exodus building

Opposition leader vacates PM’s residence

AG directs removal of discriminatory policies against female corrections officers

Full-time futsal players improving

Duo on drug charge granted cash bail

South Korea to restart issuing short-term visas for China travellers on Feb 11

Barbra Streisand is releasing her memoir in November

Fiji Law Society supports the MIDA review

Maori to host Indigenous All Stars

Man rescued in Kahramanmaras after 96 hours under debris

Machines to enhance RFMF Engineers Regiment operability

Freezing weather adds to despair as quake toll passes 20,000

Disney announces sequels to three major movies including Toy Story and Frozen

Europe is Ukraine’s ‘home,’ Zelensky tells EU lawmakers in emotional address

Biden hasn’t committed to Super Bowl interview with Fox, source says

Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office says

Rihanna can’t think about anything else but her Super Bowl Halftime performance

$6m insurance secured for GCC complex

Labasa women out to create CvC history

I have no vendetta against those who wronged me: Prof Ahluwalia

FVF breaking past trends

Strongest earthquake in Turkey since 1999

COMPOL gives urgent directive

Kamikamica re-signs with Storm

Good governance must be maintained: AG

State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash

Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher shine in a rom-com

Tripartite consultation is crucial and encouraging

Burt Bacharach, one of pop's greatest songwriters, dies aged 94

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four for Al Nassr to pass 500 league goals

Death toll climbs above 20,000 after Turkey-Syria earthquake

Activist Peltz makes nice with Disney, ends board challenge

Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins' family over Rust film

Anthony Joshua has put 'heart back into boxing' before facing Franklin

PM directs removal of tints from all government vehicles

Two charged for unlawful possession of drugs

Plans to provide shelter for teenage girls

Rihanna promises a ‘jam-packed’ Super Bowl halftime show

Mercedez-Benz faces over 300,000 UK claims over diesel emissions

Investing in the workforce is vital, says Tunabuna

Hopes crushed as another loved one pulled from rubble

Thousands offer to adopt baby pulled from the rubble

Magic Mike bids farewell with a ‘Last Dance’

Meta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

U.S. investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink over hazardous pathogens

Cold, hunger, despair grip homeless as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000

US President affirms support for Fiji

UNDP to continue assisting the Women’s Ministry

Professor Ahluwalia back in the country

Beware of misinformation, seasonal workers urged

PM accepts FBC with clear intention

Young ruggers defy the odds

Kamotu sets sight on Fiji Pearls' colors

Viria Water Project to be ready by July

UK PM Sunak donates hats and scarves for quake effort

Montoya hat-trick in warm up

Raducanu given Indian Wells wild card

AIU seeks six-year ban for Nigerian sprinter Oduduru

Fiji and China enjoy close relations: Rabuka

16 new cases with no COVID deaths reported

Ensuring media freedom is paramount: AG

Alleged misuse of funds at a Savusavu school

Fiji Law Society supports MIDA review

At Super Bowl, Sheryl Lee Ralph seeks to ‘Lift Every Voice’

Tyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to him

WAF loses $23m through non-revenue water

Committee to support review of MIDA Act 2010: Turaga

Mexico tour planned for Junior Bula Boys

Schools long-distance champ to represent Fiji

Accessing project funding remains a challenge: Connell

Ravalawa starts for Dragons

Digital technologies help to expand economic targets: Kamikamica