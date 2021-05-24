PMG Council to discuss future of event

The Pacific Mini Games Council will have to sort out a number factors to guarantee the safe commencement of the June event.

The Games, scheduled to be held in five months, has been postponed to June of next year.

Council President Vidhya Lakhan says the members will virtually meet in November to discuss the factors which may cause a delay past next June.

“At that time we will discuss with all our members the possibility of attending the games in the event coronavirus is still with us. There are some issues relating to travel, will we be able to travel to Saipan. The other issue is government funding because all the countries that participate in the Games rely heavily on government support.”

The 2022 Pacific Mini Games is scheduled to be held in June in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.