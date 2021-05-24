Home

$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|Curfew moved back by one hour|Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|Nalotu village on total lockdown|198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|
PMG Council to discuss future of event

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 5:39 am

The Pacific Mini Games Council will have to sort out a number factors to guarantee the safe commencement of the June event.

The Games, scheduled to be held in five months, has been postponed to June of next year.

Council President Vidhya Lakhan says the members will virtually meet in November to discuss the factors which may cause a delay past next June.

“At that time we will discuss with all our members the possibility of attending the games in the event coronavirus is still with us. There are some issues relating to travel, will we be able to travel to Saipan. The other issue is government funding because all the countries that participate in the Games rely heavily on government support.”

The 2022 Pacific Mini Games is scheduled to be held in June in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

