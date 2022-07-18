PM commends Kulas and Fijiana

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the Fijiana 15s and Digicel Kulas for their inspirational performances yesterday.

Our Fijiana managed to win the Oceania Women’s Championship while the Kulas cemented their place in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup quarter-final after beating New Caledonia 3-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Bainimarama says it was an awesome effort from the Kulas, and next Sunday at 7pm they’ll take their next step to qualifying for the World Cup.

He adds that every time the Fijiana take the field, they make a powerful statement that we all couldn’t be prouder to witness.

Fijiana’s last minute try against Samoa yesterday saw them lift the Oceania title after a 31-24 win.