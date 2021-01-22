Playing against national team not a threat for Veiyasana

Being in the same pool as the National 7s team is not a threat to Veiyasana Providers.

The Lami based side is one of the grassroots team that will feature in next weekend’s Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Team manager Beniamino Kakaivalu says they are not worried but are thankful for the opportunity.

Kakaivalu says they know it wont be easy but the boys are ready to take on that challenge.

“The boys want to show their talent, and being pooled with the sevens team and other well-known teams the only chance for us to do that”

Kakaivalu says they have been preparing for the sevens season since Christmas and were thankful to be given a chance at the Uprising 7s after not being picked for the Super 7s Series.

The side is in Pool A with Fiji, Uprising and Cross of Victory.

Pool B is Tabadamu, Uluinakau, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights. Pool C features Waidrauso Brothers, Dominion Brothers, Yamacia and Police.

Pool D will see Ratu Filise, Lami Cavaliers, Army and Wardens.