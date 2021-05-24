Players need to step up: Serritslev

Flemming Serritslev has been working around the clock to get the team in shape, but the onus is also on the players to step up.

The Fiji Football National Coach says that after the first week of training, they now know which key areas will need ironing out.

“We will work on the physical condition of the players. They have had a long rest since the Digicel Premier League, so the first week will be hard.”

The Head Coach is confident that with a few warmups matches lined up, the team will be ready for the qualifiers in Qatar.

“Even with COVID now going on for a long time, we will have some good preparations before the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. We have our camp here and then go to Australia for 14 days, and then we will have a couple of friendly games. “

The Bula Boys will face New Caledonia in their first pool match on the 18th of March.