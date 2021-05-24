Players need to earn their place says Serritslev

Fiji football coach Flemming Serritslev has issued a stronger reminder to the national squad members to perform ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Serritslev says every player must work hard to earn their place in the final squad and this means performing to their best in the Digicel Premier League.

He says now that they know their pool opponents, it is clear that they must put in the hard yards.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m looking carefully at their performance in the Digicel Premier League and then of course for me it’s very important how they perform while we are in camp. But, I’m not nervous about this because until now we have seen very good performances from our players.”

The national team will head into their third camp this month, hoping they would have some friendly matches in January.

Serritslev says their last camp will be in February in overseas where they plan to take on some strong club teams.

The squad members are with their respective district teams in preparation for this week’s DPL fixtures.

Labasa will face Navua on Friday at 7pm and then Nadi on Sunday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa vs Navua match on Mirchi FM.

Three games will be played on Sunday with Suva hosting Lautoka, Ba takes on Navua at Churchill Park and Rewa meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The live commentaries of Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches will air on Mirchi FM.