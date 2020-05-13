Players need to adapt to the new norm says Squash Fiji President

Returning to the court will not be as simple as before for Squash Fiji players as they look to get the sport back on track.

Squash Fiji President Blair Macaskill says given the uncertain nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the federation will need to outlay precautionary measures for the players to follow while returning to the courts.

Macaskill adds they will have to take things step-by-step to adapt to the new norm.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just minor things such as no hand-shaking, no hugging, drinking form their own water bottle, keeping to singles games. Bringing their own rackets and no sharing, washing hands immediately after leaving the court and keeping spectators numbers below 20.”

The Squash Fiji President adds the new rules will be the guiding principal for the players which will run for a long time.