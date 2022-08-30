Player’s composure key to win says Toma

All In One Builders Nadi Coach Viliame Toma is aware that maintaining players’ composure under pressure is essential to winning.

This has been the strategy the former national defender used to propel the Green Machine into the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals this weekend.

Coming in as underdogs, Nadi earned a draw and two wins to advance to the play-offs.

Toma says the players’ tireless work for got them this far.

“Thanks to the boys, they kept their composure, they were under pressure at times and they played their hearts out.”

All In One Builders Nadi will face Rewa in the first Battle of the Giants semifinal at 2pm while Farmtrac Tractors Labasa faces Bargain Box Ba in the second semi-final at 4:30pm.