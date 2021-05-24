Players are still learning says Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne commended the players for having the determination to keep going.

Following its 33-12 loss against the Brumbies last night, Byrne says the players did a good job and showed the ability to keep getting up and go.

Byrne adds the players are still learning the toughness of the game and the efforts shown has been pleasing in the last eight rounds.

“Just massively proud of their attitude to the game, at all stages they just keep playing, they keep trying to play the game and we’ve got errors in us and when we play good sides like the Brumbies they get to capitalize on those but then we get up and go again”

The Drua will be on a bye next week and the coach says they will use the time to mend their weak points.

The team as it stands has recorded seven losses and a win this season.