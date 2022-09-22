Platform set four years ago continues

A journey that started four years ago continues for the Suva Grammar Under-18 side as it heads to the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Deans national quarter-finals.

Its current U-18 players started playing as a group at the U-14 grade with the school successfully retaining them over the years.

Team manager Bulou Vola Wainiqolo says they continue to overcome all the challenges thrown at them with boldness.

“The boys have been together from U-14 and it’s quite a journey especially because we had to keep them together. They needed to pass their Year-12 in order to play in the U-18. So, this is another milestone for us.”

The Southern Zone champions will face Lelean Memorial High School in the third quarter-final on Saturday at 12.50pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the U-18 quarter-finals LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.