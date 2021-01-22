Plans underway to introduce touch rugby in schools

Touch Federation Fiji wants to introduce the sport in school curriculum this year.

Touch rugby has always been considered a minor sport in Fiji, therefore TFF hopes that by reviving it in schools, the standard of sport can be lifted.

TFF President Tevita Mau says the future of the sport lies with our children.

“But that will give us the opportunity to show our interest and we want to take it to the schools. Because for us it is an untapped pool. We know the future of our sport and the school system that is available for us will provide an armory as we go forward.”

TFF was supposed to meet with the Education Ministry on Friday to discuss on this topic but this has been shifted to next week.