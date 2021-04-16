Plan B for Coca-Cola Games

Organizers of the Coca-Cola Games have come up with a backup plan.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is hoping to have the Fiji Finals in August.

FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva says they are looking at hosting the Games on the 19th,20th and 21st of August.

Uluinaceva says they respect the government’s decision to cancel all events scheduled for the next 14 days including Coca Cola Games.

Coca-Cola Amatil Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram confirms they have booked the ANZ Stadium for those three days in August.

However, Tikaram adds everything will depend on how we get through the current situation.