Pillay after another Mr Fiji title

Reigning Mr Fiji Bodybuilding champion Jordan Pillay is ready to defend his title in the annual championship on Saturday.

The two time Mr Suva champion knows competing against some of the best bodybuilders in Fiji will not be easy.

Pillay will be taking part in the Mr Fiji Men’s physique category against eleven others.

He says local competition like the Mr Fiji championship will be a good platform to showcase the new and upcoming talents.

“From when I started the standard, there is more guys coming in. The bodies I can see are in more condition, people are slowly starting to understand the sport more. And it is a good platform for the sport to grow even higher. I am starting to see more potential rise up and I would like to see more people stepping up on stage.”

The Mr Fiji Annual championship will be held at the Suva Civic Centre on Saturday.