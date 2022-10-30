Philips saves New Zealand in T20

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips showed individual brilliance by smashing a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Black Caps were struggling at 15-3 before Phillips’ stunning counter-attack helped them post 167-7.

Phillips was dropped on 12 and 45 as Sri Lanka were made to rue a sloppy performance in the field.

Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult then took 4-13 as Sri Lanka slumped to 102 all out in the final over.

The win keeps unbeaten New Zealand comfortably top of the Group 1 table, with Sri Lanka in fifth.

New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals by beating England, while Sri Lanka have only a slim chance now, needing to win both remaining games and hope other results go their way.

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe at 3pm today.

[Source: BBC]